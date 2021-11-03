[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Just as residents are expected to obey the laws of the land, Town of Vienna police officers are expected to conform with the agency’s dress code. For male officers, that means no facial hair.
But for the month of November, Police Chief James Morris has suspended the rule to enable officers to participate in the 30-day “Zero Cancer Grow-and-Give” fund-raising campaign to support prostate cancer research and to raise public awareness.
“One of our officers, Juan Vazquez, lost his father to prostate cancer a few years ago,” Morris said. “It is especially meaningful to him that we participate, not only to try to help find a cure for prostate cancer, but to raise awareness about the subject in the community. This type of cancer is very treatable if it’s diagnosed early.”
For the next 30 days, more than a dozen Vienna police officers will put down their razors and pick up the cause to help save lives. As they start to look a little hirsute, they hope others will be inspired to donate to the campaign to help end prostate cancer, town officials said.
The Vienna Police Department has set a $3,000 fund-raising goal. To support the effort, see the Website at https://bit.ly/VPDgrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.