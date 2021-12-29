[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Found yourself with a new family friend during the holiday season?
If so, enjoy. But, Vienna officials say, don’t forget the paperwork.
All dogs 4 months and older living in the Town of Vienna must be registered with the town by Jan. 31 each year, and must have proof of updated rabies shots.
For information, see the Website at viennava.gov and search for “dog licensing.”
