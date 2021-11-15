[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members on Nov. 15 are set to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Fairfax County government’s print shop that will allow the town to save time, receive expert advice for free and reduce its printing costs.
The county’s shop possesses the required expertise for most of the town’s printing needs and, in cases where it could not provide a solution, it would bid those projects with private vendors, manage those efforts and coordinate the materials delivery to the town, officials said.
Vienna officials recently conducted a test bid with a mailing produced by the town’s Economic Development Office and the county’s price was the lowest among the five bidders. The nearest competitor’s price was about $250 higher and the highest bid was more than twice the county’s price.
The city of Fairfax also executed a printing agreement with the county after doing a test bid for a quarterly parks-and-recreation guide, which resulted in the county’s price being $7,000 lower than the amount the city was paying a private vendor, Vienna officials said.
