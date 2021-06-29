[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For the second straight year, the Vienna Town Council has begun brainstorming on its wish list months ahead of schedule for next year’s General Assembly session – and focusing on fewer matters in hopes more will gain traction with lawmakers.
Council members at a June 14 work session reviewed the 16-item legislative agenda sent to the General Assembly earlier this and concentrated most of their efforts for next year on several unresolved topics, including “virtual” meeting participation, police body-worn cameras and enhanced tree preservation.
Council member Charles Anderson was keen on a request to amend state Freedom of Information Act open-meeting rules to allow remote participation by members of public bodies during periods other than declared emergencies.
“Electronic participation is entirely possible, as COVID has shown,” Anderson said. “There is a statewide, grass-roots movement for this.”
Council member Steve Potter agreed, saying that remote participation added to the town’s transparency and increases public involvement. Council member Nisha Patel agreed and said she was wary about returning to in-person meetings because she sees dozens of people daily at her medical practice.
“I feel like whatever I can do on my part to protect my colleagues, I should do, and I don’t want to be penalized for that,” she said.
Council member Ray Brill Jr. remained in favor of in-person meetings.
“I just can’t imagine what the Constitution and everything we put forth for our country would look like if we did it by Zoom,” Brill said. “There is something powerful about coming together and talking face-to-face.”
State code allows and encourages governing bodies to offer multiple ways, including electronic, for the public to take part in meetings, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
Proposals to allow members of those governing bodies to participate remotely may not be readily adopted, even as matters are returning to normal following the pandemic, he said.
“There are a lot of communities that never met virtually,” Briglia said. “They met out in parking lots in Culpeper” early on in the pandemic, he added.
Unless emergency measures are in force, governing bodies must have an in-person quorum, which in the Town Council’s case is four people, he said. Anderson maintained his stance.
“It kind of irks me that the state tries to dictate to us . . . how we run our meetings,” he said. “I think that should be a local-authority decision.”
Also from the meeting:
• Anderson also favored another proposal on the legislative agenda that would give localities more authority as far as tree preservation.
The town is seeking local zoning authority to give tree-canopy credits for developments that preserve medium- and large-sized trees on those lots and/or authorization to require developers to provide 20-percent tree-canopy coverage within a decade, versus the current 20 years.
Anderson hoped the town could obtain flexibility in such matters and tell developers that with certain trees, “You cannot cut this one down.”
• Council member Ed Somers favored an agenda item pertaining to police body-worn cameras. The town’s policy position is that any state mandates regarding such equipment include appropriate funding for such programs, including system standardization and data access and retention.
“I’m still a strong believer that our officers need body-worn cameras, for both the protection of the public and for the protection of the officers,” Somers said. “The first thing we will be asked if, God forbid, there is an officer-involved shooting is, ‘Did the officers have body-worn cameras? If not, why?’”
Vienna Police Chief James Morris supports body-worn cameras, provided there is funding available not only to purchase the equipment, but store the data that would be collected, Payton said.
Morris joined the meeting and confirmed those remarks, adding that funding also should be adequate to replace the cameras as they wear out.
“Certainly, we are going to have body-worn cameras,” Morris said.
Town police cruisers already have cameras. Officers wear microphones to record their interactions with the public, but their cruiser cameras only point forward, he said.
• The Council’s No. 1 priority from its 2021 legislative agenda was opposing the ending of qualified immunity for police. Officers are asked to make split-second decisions and such immunity is necessary for their protection, the agenda item read.
The Council on Oct. 18 will meet with state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) and Del. Mark Keam (D-Oakton-Vienna) to give the legislators guidance on what town officials would like to see during the 2022 General Assembly session. This will be followed by a Nov. 1 public hearing and the Council’s adoption of the new legislative agenda on Nov. 15.
