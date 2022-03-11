Vienna Town Council members on March 7 unanimously awarded a $200,000 contract to Tri-State Utilities Inc. to rehabilitate sanitary-sewer lines within the town.
The lines, which carry wastewater from homes and businesses in town to a sewage-treatment plant, are at increasing risk of failure as they age. Tri-State Utilities Inc. will insert resin-impregnated fabric inside the pipe sections in question, then steam-heat and expand the fabric until it cures.
Although the resulting slip-lined pipe has a smaller diameter than before, its slick surface makes up for the reduced pipe size.
Following an inspection, the company will use a robot to reconnect the various private sewer laterals. The new liners should last 50 to 100 years, officials said.
Town officials will have sewer-line rehabilitations performed in locations where there have been clogs caused by heavy root growth, ground-water infiltration of sewer mains and places that are difficult to access for regular maintenance.
Officials anticipate ordering slip-line work on Nutley Street, S.W.; Locust Street, S.W.; Valley Drive, S.E.; Maple Avenue, E.; Marshall Road, S.W.; Hickory Circle, S.W.; Walker Street, S.W.; John Marshall Drive, N.E.; and Battle Street, S.W.
The contractor will work only on public streets and easements. The town will notify surrounding property owners before work begins and there likely will be only brief sewer-service interruptions for those whose homes directly are connected to the lines being worked on, officials said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
