The Vienna Town government has won the prestigious President’s Award, the highest honor for imaginative solutions by a local government bestowed by the Virginia Municipal League.
The award was in response to the town government’s Liberty Amendments Month celebration, held for the first time over the summer.
“This is such a great honor for the town and a testament to our collective efforts to work collaboratively with our organizations and residents to find meaningful ways to enhance the quality of life in our community,” Mayor Linda Colbert said of the award.
The honor was the second bestowed by the Virginia Municipal League on the town for the Liberty Amendments Month effort. Town Manager Mercury Payton was saluted individually for spearheading the effort.
The Virginia Municipal League is comprised of 213 Virginia cities, towns and counties. It was founded in 1905 to assist local governments through advocacy, education, research and other services.
