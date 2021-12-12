[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Town government for the 34th year in a row has received a certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
Mayor Linda Colbert on Dec. 6 presented Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass with the certificate, which the association had given after concluding that the town’s fiscal year 2020 annual comprehensive financial report had met high standards, including demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” while communicating Vienna’s financial situation to the public.
