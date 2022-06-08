How old must a building or site be in Vienna to merit inclusion on the town’s historic register? By current standards, they must have existed before 1900, but because time inexorably marches on, town officials are pondering redefining that standard.
At the request of Historic Vienna Inc., the Vienna Town Council on July 11 will hold a public hearing to change the definition of “historic” as “at least 100 years old.”
By setting a rolling target instead of a fixed date, buildings and other structures erected at their present location, businesses continuously conducted in the town and Vienna sites, and places that have been used continuously could be considered for inclusion on the historic register, town officials said.
