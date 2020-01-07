Vienna Town Council members on Jan. 6 unanimously approved a $99,660 contract with Rinker Design Associates to conduct a feasibility study for utility undergrounding along Maple Avenue.
The study is intended to help town officials gather information about the estimated costs, funding and implementation strategies, and potential policies or ordinances concerning the conversion of overhead utility to underground facilities on Maple Avenue.
Town officials received proposals from five firms and interviewed two, with Rinker Design Associates eventually coming out on top.
Vienna Town Council OKs Contract for Nutley Street, N.W., Sidewalk: The Vienna Town Council voted 7-0 Jan. 6 to award a $178,275 contract to Stonebridge Civil Corp. of Ashburn to build a new sidewalk along Nutley Street, N.W.
The contract’s cost includes a 10-percent contingency allowance. Town officials selected Stonebridge’s bid from a total of six contenders.
According to town documents, the project will install new sidewalk behind the existing curb within public right-of-way on the east side of Nutley Street, N.W., between Knoll Street, N.W., and the driveway entrance about 500 linear feet north of Knoll Street, N.W. The work also will include a speed-hump removal, installation of partial-timber tree boxes, and signage and pavement marking improvements to update pedestrian signage and markings in the corridor.
