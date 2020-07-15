Vienna officials move forward on stream-restoration effort

Vienna Town Council members on July 6 awarded an up-to-$427,003 contract to Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions to perform engineering and design work for the planned Bear Branch-Southside Park stream-restoration project.
The stream, located in Southside Park in southeast Vienna and running parallel to Yeonas Park and Patrick Street, S.W., has been undergoing significant erosion and stream-bank failure, town officials said.
The project will aim to restore a 1,900-linear-foot stretch of the stream between Cottage Street, S.W., and Interstate 66 and stabilize Bear Branch’s eroded banks. Vienna Department of Public Works employees will lead and manage the initiative and Fairfax County staff members will offer planning and review support, if requested.
The Vienna Town Council and Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in August 2019 agreed on a funding plan for the initiative. Half of the project’s estimated $2.04 million total cost will be financed using Fairfax County stormwater fees, toward which town residents contribute. The remaining half will be borne by a grant already awarded by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Town officials put out requests for engineering-design proposals on March 26, received nine bids and interviewed three finalists before selecting Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions.
