Midatlantic Marking Inc. of Gaithersburg will serve as the town of Vienna’s as-needed contractor for pavement markings during fiscal year 2022.
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 13 unanimously approved a $66,951 contract with the company after town staff determined the firm’s bid – one of two received – was the more responsive and responsible.
The company’s work will include such tasks as painting crosswalks and stop bars on roadways, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
