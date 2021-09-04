[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Following their annual tradition, the Vienna Town Council on Aug. 30 agreed to publish a list of property owners who have been delinquent in paying their real-estate taxes.
Taxes were delinquent for 13 properties in town as of the end of fiscal year 2021 on June 30. The total amount owed, $53,573, represented a decrease of $35,526 (40 percent) from the previous year’s tally and resulted from the payment of some of the past-due bills.
Town officials reported there had not been any decrease in the real-estate-tax collection rate because of the pandemic. The town collected 99.8 percent of taxes due in fiscal 2021; the remaining 0.2 percent equaled $19,800 due as of Dec. 5, 2020.
Vienna officials will publish the list of delinquent properties, their owners and the amount of taxes due in a local newspaper and on the town’s Website. The town also will write off delinquent individual property-tax bills worth less than $5.
