Vienna’s cable-access channel soon will be able to broadcast from multiple locations, following the Town Council’s March 22 purchase of $119,285 worth of new equipment from Human Circuit in Gaithersburg.
Upgrades will include replacement of a production switcher to permit additional connections with and broadcasts from additional town buildings, such as the Vienna Community Center and the community room of the future new Vienna Police Headquarters.
The purchase also include two broadcast lights for the Council chambers at Town Hall, which will illuminate the central speaking podium and the tables where staff members sit.
The improvements, purchased by riding a Virginia Commonwealth University contract, also will improve inputs for online meetings, officials said.
There will be more network storage for video production and upgrades to allow for more television monitors in the Council chambers and other locations.
The town will finance the purchase using funds provided by cable franchisees Cox and Verizon, which only can be used for capital improvements, not staffing costs, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
The town government receives about $160,000 per year in franchise funds and currently is “sitting on about $1 million,” said Antoine “Tony” Mull, Vienna’s information-technology director.
Town officials likely will need to spend about $500,000 to outfit broadcast capabilities at the new police station’s community room, Mull said.
