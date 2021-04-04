[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The proposed Vienna municipal budget will be the topic of discussion during the next “On Deck with Mercury” program, to be held on Tuesday, April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center.
Town Manager Mercury Payton will lead the discussion of the proposed budget with town Finance Director Marion Serfass. The event also will be focused on proposed tax rates.
“This is an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the proposed budget, as well as the budget process,” town officials said.
The event also will be available on Zoom, and will be recorded for later broadcast on the town’s cable channels and YouTube.
