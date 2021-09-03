[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government recently issued the following licenses to new businesses:
Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee (coffee shop), 175 Maple Ave., E; Vienna Cruz & Shine (car wash), 159 Maple Ave., W.; and Wipa Piyarit (massage therapy), 129 Park St., N.E.
In addition, town officials lauded the following milestone business anniversaries:
35 Years: Accounting Financial Ltd.
30 Years: Metropolitan Chiropractic Center P.C.
25 Years: Pediatric Physical Therapy Services; Terry Johnson-Vann, P.T. 20 Years: Chris Kahn.
15 Years: Trang T.Le DDS, Ltd.; Taeho Kim, M.D.; Anam Cara Wellness Services LLC; Subway; Sesen Spa LLC.
10 Years: Potomac Point Group LLC; Lu’s Skincare Clinic; Bright Future Counseling LLC.
