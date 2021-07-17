[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Five more sidewalk projects worth $418,000 soon will be built in Vienna. The Vienna Town Council on July 12 authorized funding for the projects using moneys from the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust.
Council members approved a $388,000 contract with Arthur Construction Co. Inc. to install sidewalks at these locations (with prices rounded up to the nearest dollar):
• Plum Street, S.W. ($131,413).
• 503 and 505 Park St., N.E. ($26,693).
• Holmes Drive, N.W. ($178,472).
The Council also agreed to spend $30,000 with U.S. Concrete & Paving Inc. to build sidewalks at:
• 400 Kingsley Road, S.W. ($16,037).
• 442 Park St., N.E. ($9,702).
Prices for all the projects include a 15-percent contingency allowance, in case the contractors encounter unexpected factors.
The Town Council in February 2020 approved the Plum Street and Holmes Drive projects, which are ready for construction because their design work already has been completed. The other approved initiatives are “missing link” sidewalk projects identified by the Vienna Department of Public Works.
The Council and some members of the community expressed concern that a large oak tree would need to be felled for the Plum Street sidewalk project.
Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher said in such circumstances town staff usually try to modify a project’s design to save specimen trees, provided they’re healthy.
Town staff considered putting the Plum Street sidewalk behind the tree, but could not get the necessary easement from a neighbor. Another option, which would have involved installing a rubber sidewalk to preserve the tree’s roots, was rejected because it might have blocked drainage from nearby swales, Gallagher said.
Former Town Council member Maud Robinson, who died in 2019, bequeathed $7 million to the town for sidewalk initiatives. The Council gradually has been approving sidewalk projects since, after facing some pushback from different parts of the community, and has until fall 2024 to expend the funds.
Town staff will be looking for projects that could combine Robinson Trust sidewalk funds with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) moneys, which may be used for stormwater-infrastructure initiatives, Gallagher said.
Council member Nisha Patel suggested town officials should concentrate their sidewalk efforts along heavily traveled Maple Avenue and perhaps a block or two on either side of the town’s main thoroughfare.
Mayor Linda Colbert thought it also was important to build safe routes to schools and bus stops.
“Our main concern always has to be safety,” she said.
Vienna Council OKs New Rules for Electronic Participation:
In accordance with a new state law that took effect July 1, Vienna Town Council members on July 12 approved a resolution outlining modified rules for electronic meeting participation by members.
The resolution incorporated the state law’s provision that providing care to a family member with an illness or disability is a reason why members may take part in meetings from remote locations.
While Council members may participate electronically for an unlimited number of meetings if their reason is an illness or disability of their own or that of a family member, they may do so for an emergency or personal matter only twice in one calendar year or 25 percent of the Council’s regular meetings, whichever is fewer. (That last point is moot, as the Vienna Town Council has at least one regular meeting per month.)
Council members must inform the mayor if they will not be able to attend meetings in person and the meeting’s minutes need to note the location from which they participated.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 13 was slated to adopt a similar set of rule changes.
Public bodies throughout Virginia were allowed to meet entirely via electronic means under the state of emergency declared during the pandemic. Town Council member Charles Anderson wants to see electronic-participation rules loosened and said petitions advocating such a position are gaining support.
