Add another three Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust sidewalk projects to the collection.
The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 10 voted 7-0 to award Urban Ltd. an up-to-$132,450 contract to perform engineering design for three sidewalk projects.
The projects (and their costs) include the west side of Oak Street, S.W., from Center Street, S., to Birch Street, S.W. ($39,650); the west side of Birch Street, S.W., from Battle Street, S.W., to Plum Street, S.W. ($40,400); and the west side of Elmar Drive, S.E. and S.W., from Desale Street, S.W., to Park Street, S.E. ($52,400).
Vienna Public Works Department officials recommended moving forward with sidewalks on just one side of those streets in order to reduce the projects’ costs and tree impacts, require less grading on private property, avoid telephone poles and other obstacles that would have to be designed around and (perhaps) obtain more support from adjacent property owners.
Officials also were seeking connectivity with adjacent trails, schools, sidewalks, shopping areas, parks and other destinations.
Town officials are making headway with awarding sidewalk contracts financed with funds from the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust, which in February 2020 gave the town $7 million to construct sidewalks. The trust stipulated that the projects must be on public rights-of-way where curb-and-gutter already exist.
Former Council member Maud Robinson, who funded the bequest, died in March 2019 at age 96.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.