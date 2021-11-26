[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Six seniors from James Madison, George C. Marshall and Oakton high schools have been named recipients of $2,500 college scholarships as part of the Optimist Club of Greater Vienna’s 2021 Carol Waite Brennan Youth Appreciation Awards.
Lauren Richardson and Peyton Van Stone from Madison, Grace Chamberlain and Gabriel Espinola from Marshall and Sharmila Adapa and Immanuel Anaborne from Oakton High School are the awardees.
The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna presents the Carol Waite Brennan Youth Appreciation Awards annually to students who have demonstrated outstanding efforts in academics, the arts, athletics and community service, as well as exhibiting ongoing kindness, citizenship, optimism and good character. School counselors nominate the students.
The Vienna Optimists have presented these scholarships for 22 years. In 2002, they renamed the awards for the late Carol Waite Brennan, an Optimist who, along with her husband Matt, started Ethics Day at Marshall High School and served as Vienna Optimist Club president from 2000-01.
“I never cease to be amazed at the dedication and commitment to excellence that these young people demonstrate. You can’t help but feel confident in the future of our country when you hear their stories,” said Tom Bauer, president of the Optimists of Greater Vienna.
The Carol Waite Brennan Youth Appreciation Awards are just one of several programs the club sponsors to further its mission of “Bringing Out the Best in Kids” in the greater Vienna area. Upcoming academic competitions include essay and oratorical contests.
To help generate the financial support the Optimists provide through these programs, the club runs several fundraisers throughout the year, including its annual Christmas tree and holiday-decoration sale located at the Vienna Giant (359 Maple Ave. E.) and through the recently concluded Vienna Farmers’ Market.
The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna one of 2,500 Optimist International Clubs worldwide. For more information about the Club, its programs and membership, see the Website at www.optimistclubofgreatervienna.org.
