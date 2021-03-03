[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The 2021 Vienna Photo Show will be on display from March 20 through April 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. (The center is closed daily from noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning.)
Applicants for the show will be accepted on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, with an entrance fee of $5. Due to space limitations, only 62 photographers will be accepted, with a limit of one photo per participant.
Ribbons will be awarded in seven categories: animals, architecture, nature, pictorial, photojournalism, portraiture and scene.
For information, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/photo.
