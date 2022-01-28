A house built around 1883 at 131 Courthouse Road, S.W., will be designated a Town of Vienna Historic Site and added to the Vienna Historic Property Register, Town Council members agreed Jan. 24.
The house’s owners, Nancy and Simeon Moats, applied to have it added to the town’s list. Historic Vienna Inc., on which Nancy Moats is a board member, reviewed and approved the application in January 2020.
According to the application, the property has a balloon-frame, German-sided, wooden, three-story house with an English basement that still has its original thick, stone walls.
The Moats have owned the property since September 1983.
