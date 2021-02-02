Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna officials are forging ahead with preparations for the town’s Liberty Amendments Month this summer and state lawmakers, acting at the town’s request, soon may pass legislation to make those four weeks an annual, statewide celebration.
The Vienna Town Council on Dec. 7 last year adopted a resolution recognizing Liberty Amendments Month for the town and now is developing a series of commemorative events.
The town’s celebrations will run between Juneteenth (June 19, the date in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned they were free) and July 17.
“It’s all wrapped in patriotism,” said Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton, adding that the town may invite the governor to the opening ceremony. “It is a Vienna idea. We want to make it a big deal. We hope others will replicate it.”
According to tentative plans, each week of the town’s celebration would have an opening event followed by programs and discussions on topics related to a specific amendment.
• The first week would be devoted to the 13th Amendment, which prohibited slavery. After a major kick-off event for the upcoming month, the week would focus on themes such as freedom, Black Lives Matter, independence and abolition.
• The second week would cover the 14th Amendment, which pertained to citizenship rights and equal protection under the law, and offer programs on citizenship, rights and their infringement, cultural belonging and inequality.
• The third week would concentrate on the 15th Amendment, which granted all Americans the right to vote, regardless of their race or previous status as slaves. This week would have events centered around voting, governance, elections and creating change.
• The fourth and final week would be about the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Events would include programs on women’s rights and contributions, family and education.
Vienna’s first-ever Liberty Amendments Month would conclude July 17 this year with a five-hour multicultural festival.
The final celebration also would reveal results of voting by local children 17 and under, who would have selected from a group of proposed initiatives that the town could undertake.
Council members set the ball in motion last September by designating the third Monday in July as an official town holiday, Liberty Amendments Day. In exchange, the town removed Columbus Day as a holiday.
In the lead-up to this year’s General Assembly session, Vienna officials, led by Payton, pressed state legislators to try and make Liberty Amendments Month a statewide holiday each year.
The House of Delegates on Jan. 26 voted 98-0 to pass such a bill, which was patroned by Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Richmond) and had as its chief co-patron Del. Mark Keam (D-Vienna). The measure has been forwarded to the state Senate’s Committee on Rules.
The state Senate on Feb. 1 voted 39-0 to waive the reading of a similar bill, allowing it to advance. The bill’s patron, state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), was one of Payton’s professors at Hampton University.
Vienna officials through April 1 will accept ideas from local organizations on possible Liberty Amendments Month events, as well as offers to sponsor, participate in or host events. The town government will be able to provide some staff support and publicity for organizations’ events, but financial assistance likely will not be available, officials said.
Groups must submit information for inclusion in the celebration’s events brochure no later than May 1. The brochure will be available May 28 for distribution.
Vienna officials on Jan. 26 kicked off a series of monthly planning meetings to prepare for Liberty Amendments Month. Officials will meet with interested residents, organizations and businesses via Zoom on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
The meetings will continue through June. People in Vienna and the surrounding area who wish to participate should contact Lily Widman, special-events coordinator, at (703) 255-5738 or by e-mail at lily.widman@viennava.gov.
