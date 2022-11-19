Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W.
Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him dead. Police did not provide further information about the man.
A Vienna police spokesman said detectives think the man’s death was accidental. The case still is open and town police are assisting the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with its investigation.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.