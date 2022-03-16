Vienna police announce arrest in 2021 murder

Vienna police on March 14 arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last June.
Town police in the early morning hours of June 10, 2021, dispatched officers to an unknown situation in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim inside an apartment who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Rescue personnel transported the victim, identified as 21-year-old Vienna resident Matthew Hayes Chadwick, to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. Chadwick died June 14.
Vienna police detectives interviewed several witnesses on the scene and received assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crime Scene Section in processing the crime scene.
Vienna police on March 14 at 1 p.m. arrested a suspect in the case, Andrew Gordiyenko. Authorities have charged Gordiyenko with three felonies, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and unlawful firing in an occupied dwelling.
Authorities are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
