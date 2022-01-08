[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Vienna police officer went to a residence in the 1400 block of Cottage Street, S.W., during the early morning hours of Dec. 24 to meet with a Fairfax County police officer regarding a larceny report.
The county officer advised that Fairfax County police had taken two men into custody after the suspects allegedly stole from a vehicle in their jurisdiction. One of the men was in possession of property that he allegedly had stolen from a vehicle in Vienna.
The owner of the vehicle on Cottage Street reported that someone had entered her and her husband’s unlocked vehicles and stolen her wallet. A neighbor later found the wallet, but the woman’s credit cards were missing.
The Vienna officer obtained two warrants and served them on the suspect, a 25-year-old District of Columbia man, whom authorities have charged with vehicle tampering and credit-card theft.
