Sun Gazette Newspapers
Vienna police officers responded on April 6 at 2:44 a.m. to a reported domestic assault between husband and wife on Wilmar Place, N.W.
An argument between the two parties had escalated and become physical, police said. Rescue personnel responded and transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Police arrested the husband, a 55-year-old Vienna man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and issued an emergency protective order against him.
