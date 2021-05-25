[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police officers responded on May 18 at 7:18 p.m. to the report of an altercation between a man and his adult son in the 600 block of Longview Court, N.E. The son left the area on his father’s bicycle before officers arrived, police said.
The resident stated that his son had come home agitated, broken through a patio door to gain entry to the home and broken his bedroom door. When the resident confronted him, the son allegedly assaulted him, then left home taking the bicycle.
At about 10:28 p.m., the resident and his wife were at the magistrate’s office obtaining warrants for their son when the son called his mother from their home advising he would destroy the house, police said. The residents requested officers go to the house.
Officers and the residents found significant damage throughout the home. The son again had left the area before their arrival.
The son called his mother again and allegedly began making threats to harm her. Police obtained two additional warrants for the son.
Fairfax County police located the son the following morning and transported the 24-year-old man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the father’s three misdemeanor warrants charging damaged property, petty larceny and domestic assault.
Authorities also served Vienna police warrants charging him with a felony for destruction of property and a misdemeanor for allegedly making threats toward his mother.
Authorities also served the suspect with an emergency protective order.
