A driver who was traveling eastbound on Malcolm Road on May 14 at 11:07 p.m. ran the stop sign at Lawyers Road, N.W., skidded into a yard on John Marshall Drive, struck a vehicle that was parked in the driveway and knocked over the privacy fence, Vienna police said.
Upon interaction with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. After the driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested the 23- year-old Oakton woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where she provided a sample of her breath for analysis.
Authorities have charged her with driving while intoxicated.
