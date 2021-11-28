[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A motorist was traveling southbound on Nutley Street on Nov. 18 at 10:09 p.m. when she disregarded the red traffic signal at Maple Avenue, W., and her vehicle struck another in the intersection, which has heading eastbound on Maple Avenue, police said.
Upon interacting with the striking vehicle’s driver, police detected signs of impairment and arrested the 23-year-old Fredericksburg woman after she failed a series of sobriety tests.
After the woman provided a sample of her breath for analysis, police took her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with driving while intoxicated.
