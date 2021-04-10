[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police on April 6 arrested a 69-year-old woman living in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., after neighbors implicated her in several illegal-dumping incidents.
A neighbor living in the same condominium complex told Vienna police on April 2 at 5:52 p.m. that the woman was piling up bags of trash, which contained human waste, in the hallway.
Police advised the complainant to contact the condominium association regarding the violation of their bylaws and consult his attorney about the living conditions.
Police notified the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board’s Mobile Crisis Unit about the incident, and requested they follow up with the woman to check on her well-being.
On April 5 at 5:30 p.m., Vienna police dispatched officers to the same location after receiving a report of an emotionally disturbed resident who reportedly had left several bags of human waste at her neighbor’s door. The woman also had been observed throwing household objects off her balcony, police said.
The Fairfax County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to check for possible hazardous material in the discarded bags and did not detect any inflammable or explosive material in the debris, police said.
Authorities obtained an emergency-custody order for the woman, but she refused to open her door for officers to serve the order.
On April 6 at 11:40 a.m., mental-health personnel requested that Vienna police officers attempt to locate the woman and serve her with the emergency-custody order. Officers located and arrested her at Chipotle, 213 Maple Ave., E.
Police transported her to a mental-health facility where staff took custody of her and held her for evaluation and treatment. Police also served the woman with a warrant charging her with illegal dumping, based on a previous incident.
