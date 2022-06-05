ienna police over Memorial Day weekend responded to several incidents at the ViVa! Vienna! festival.
• On May 29 at 2:59 p.m., a vendor set up at Mill and Church streets, N.E., at the festival told Vienna police that a juvenile had stolen a beverage from his booth.
The vendor did not want to pursue charges, but wanted the youth banned from his booth for the remainder of the festival.
An officer verbally counseled the juvenile about the theft in his parent’s presence, and advised him that he might be charged with trespassing if he returned to the booth.
• On May 29 4:50 p.m., a vendor selling wristbands at Church and Mill streets, N.E., for the rides at ViVa! Vienna! approached a Vienna police officer with a juvenile and told police the juvenile had stolen about 100 wristbands from him.
The vendor did not wish to prosecute, but requested the youth be banned from the festival. An officer contacted the juvenile’s parent, who responded to take custody of her son. The officer counseled the juvenile about the larceny.
• On May 29 at 8 p.m., a local resident told Vienna police she had been involved in a verbal altercation with a man at the festival regarding her clothing choice.
• On May 29 at 9:10 p.m., a local resident told Vienna police that her cell phone had been stolen while she was in the vicinity of Dominion Road and Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., at the festival.
• On May 29 at 9:25 p.m., a vendor at the ViVa! Vienna! festival told Vienna police that a juvenile had been attempting to enter a locked trailer in the 200 block of Mill Street, N.E. The vendor did not wish to pursue charges. An officer counseled the youth, trespassed him from the festival and released him to a parent.
• On May 30 at 12:20 p.m. near Church Street and Dominion Road, N.W., a man reportedly stole $20 from the pocket of a juvenile who was participating in the ViVa! Vienna! festivities.
• On May 28 at 1:30 p.m., an unmarked Vienna police vehicle was parked at a designated post at 120 Church St., N.E., for the festival. A motorist approached the post on Church Street, N.E., and then attempted to make a U-turn. While doing so, the motorist backed into the rear of the police vehicle. There was no noticeable damage to the striking vehicle and minor damage to the police car.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
