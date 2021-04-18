[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A local resident approached a Vienna police officer on April 10 at 4:20 a.m. to report a vehicle was traveling on Maple Avenue with two flat tires.
The officer located the vehicle and driver in the parking lot of 214 Maple Ave., W.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he was unable to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 22-year-old Herndon man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities took a sample of his blood for analysis and later charged him with driving while intoxicated.
