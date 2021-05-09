[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A motorist was traveling westbound on Old Courthouse Road, N.E., at a high rate of speed on May 1 at 6:13 p.m. when the vehicle rounded a curve, crossed over the double-yellow line, struck a mailbox and guard rail, collided head-on with a second vehicle and came to a stop at Old Courthouse Road and Westbriar Court, Vienna police said.
The driver and passenger in the striking vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police issued the striking vehicle’s driver a summons for reckless driving.
