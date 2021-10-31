[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police on Oct. 23 collected and safely disposed of 205 pounds of expired or no longer needed medications from area residents.
The Vienna Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), participated in the 21st National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, which collected about 18,326 pounds of medications statewide.
Vienna police plan to continue participating with the DEA in future Drug Take-Back events.
