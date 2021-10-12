[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police on Oct. 7 arrested a 25-year-old Manassas man on multiple charges following a shooting in the parking lot of Navy Federal Credit Union, 820 Follin Lane, S.E.
Officers responded to the scene at 12:36 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the upper torso. Rescue personnel responded and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
With help from the Fairfax County Police Department’s K9 and helicopter units, police located the suspect nearby and took him into custody.
Police took the suspect – Kwame Adjei, 25, of Manassas – to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, credit-card theft, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and providing false identity to a law-enforcement officer.
Vienna police also determined that Adjei was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants in Loudoun County. Police served the suspect with warrants charging him with one count of failing to appear in court on a probation violation, two counts of forging a check, four counts of uttering forged checks, four counts of conspiring to commit fraud and one count of obtaining money by false pretense.
Authorities are holding Adjei without bond. Investigators think the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victim.
