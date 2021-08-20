Vienna Police Dept. welcomes three new officers to ranks

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Police Department soon will have three newly minted academy graduates ready to start field training.
During an Aug. 12 ceremony at Centreville Baptist Church, Officers Emily Lichtenberg, David Reed and Patrick Crandall graduated from the 78th session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
Their graduation marks the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures.
The six-month basic recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction. The curriculum includes, but is not limited to, 320 hours of academic studies, 94 hours of firearms training, 84 hours of emergency-vehicle operation, 110 hours of physical training and 130 hours of defensive-tactics training.
The Criminal Justice Academy trains new and veteran officers from the Vienna, Herndon and Fairfax County police departments, as well as the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office.
In order to attend the academy and become a police officer, candidates must go through a rigorous application process that includes written testing, a thorough background check, medical examination, polygraph test and various interviews.
On average, only 2 percent of the people who apply to be a police officer make it through the hiring process and are invited to attend the training session. The Vienna Police Department has a full-time instructor on staff at the training facility.
For the next 12 weeks, the new officers will be assigned a field-training instructor who will observe and guide the officers’ performance in officer safety, traffic enforcement, interaction with the public, report-writing, investigations of crimes, vehicular accidents and other aspects of enforcement duties.
Officer Lichtenberg grew up in the Northern Virginia area and graduated from Freedom High School in Loudoun County. She is an avid hockey player who also played lacrosse and did cross-country running.
Lichtenberg comes from a law-enforcement family, as both of her parents are retired from the Arlington County Police Department.
Officer Reed grew up in the Rockville area and received an associate’s degree from Montgomery College in Rockville.
Prior to joining the Vienna Police Department, he was a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Montgomery County (Md.) Fire and Rescue Department.
Officer Crandall grew up in the northern Pennsylvania, but spent most of his adult life in western New York. He attended Binghamton University in New York and received a degree in economics. Before starting his Vienna police career, he worked with disabled adults and did construction-demolition work as well as financial-services-planning management.
During his time at the Criminal Justice Academy, his outstanding performance and highest grade-point average earned him the prestigious Academic Director Award.
The Vienna Police Department soon will have three newly minted academy graduates ready to start field training.
During an Aug. 12 ceremony at Centreville Baptist Church, Officers Emily Lichtenberg, David Reed and Patrick Crandall graduated from the 78th session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
Their graduation marks the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures.
The six-month basic recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction. The curriculum includes, but is not limited to, 320 hours of academic studies, 94 hours of firearms training, 84 hours of emergency-vehicle operation, 110 hours of physical training and 130 hours of defensive-tactics training.
The Criminal Justice Academy trains new and veteran officers from the Vienna, Herndon and Fairfax County police departments, as well as the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office.
In order to attend the academy and become a police officer, candidates must go through a rigorous application process that includes written testing, a thorough background check, medical examination, polygraph test and various interviews.
On average, only 2 percent of the people who apply to be a police officer make it through the hiring process and are invited to attend the training session. The Vienna Police Department has a full-time instructor on staff at the training facility.
For the next 12 weeks, the new officers will be assigned a field-training instructor who will observe and guide the officers’ performance in officer safety, traffic enforcement, interaction with the public, report-writing, investigations of crimes, vehicular accidents and other aspects of enforcement duties.
Officer Lichtenberg grew up in the Northern Virginia area and graduated from Freedom High School in Loudoun County. She is an avid hockey player who also played lacrosse and did cross-country running.
Lichtenberg comes from a law-enforcement family, as both of her parents are retired from the Arlington County Police Department.
Officer Reed grew up in the Rockville area and received an associate’s degree from Montgomery College in Rockville.
Prior to joining the Vienna Police Department, he was a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Montgomery County (Md.) Fire and Rescue Department.
Officer Crandall grew up in the northern Pennsylvania, but spent most of his adult life in western New York. He attended Binghamton University in New York and received a degree in economics. Before starting his Vienna police career, he worked with disabled adults and did construction-demolition work as well as financial-services-planning management.
During his time at the Criminal Justice Academy, his outstanding performance and highest grade-point average earned him the prestigious Academic Director Award. r
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.