Vienna police are investigating three incidents in which vandals damaged local motorists’ windshields.
The first incident occurred in the 1300 block of Ross Drive, S.W., between Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. A resident there reported that someone had damaged the front windshield of the complainant’s vehicle.
The second incident took place in the 300 block of Branch Road, S.E., between Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 4:55 p.m. A resident there reported that someone had thrown an object, possibly a cabbage, at his vehicle, damaging its windshield.
The third case occurred in the 600 block of Echols Street, S.E., between Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 7 a.m. A resident reported that someone had smashed the rear windshield of her vehicle with a rock.
