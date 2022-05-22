First, it was a rash of catalytic-converter thefts that kept Vienna police hopping earlier this year. Now vandals have been damaging vehicles’ windows.
Vienna police on May 17 received four reports of vandalism on vehicles parked on two streets:
• At 2:18 a.m., a man living in the 300 block of Windover Ave., N.W., reported someone had smashed the windshield of his vehicle.
• At 2:19 a.m., a woman living on the 300 block of Windover Ave., N.W., told police someone had smashed the rear window of her vehicle.
• At 2:45 a.m., a woman living in the 300 block of Holmes Drive, N.W., told police someone had smashed the windshield of her vehicle.
• At 2:45 a.m., a man living in the 300 block of Holmes Drive, N.W., reported that someone had smashed the windshield of his vehicle.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
