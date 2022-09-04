A driver stopped for an infraction at Moorefield Road and Courthouse Road, S.W., on Aug. 26 at 5:20 p.m. showed the officer a picture of his driver’s license on his phone, Vienna police said.
The driver told the officer that he had obtained the license through a “group page” on Facebook that he believed was legitimate, having been instructed to pay for the license through gift cards.
The officer advised the driver that the group was fraudulent and the license was fictitious.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(2) comments
[scared]
Can’t fix stupid….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.