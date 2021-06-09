[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Vienna resident on May 30 at 10:37 p.m. told town police that she thought she had heard sounds from a motorcycle on the baseball fields at Southside Park, 1317 Ross Drive, S.W.
Responding officers heard the same noise, then heard people in the park. While searching the park, officers found a riding lawn mower that recently had been run. They also found open doors to one of the sheds.
Police returned the lawn mower to the shed and secured the doors, but could not locate anyone in the area.
