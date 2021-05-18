[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on April 24 participated in the 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative.
As a result, Vienna police collected and safely disposed of 367 pounds’ worth of expired or no-longer-needed medications from area residents.
The April initiative collected nearly 26,727 pounds of medications statewide. The Vienna Police Department plans to continue its participation with the DEA in future Drug Take-Back events.
– Brian Trompeter
