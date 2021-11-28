[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Police Department once again is participating with other local police agencies in the annual Santa’s Ride, which will bring gifts to children in local hospitals this holiday season.
Officials ask the public to drop off new, unwrapped toys and books at the Vienna Police Headquarters, 301 Center St., S., on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Area residents also can drop off gifts at the Vienna Community Center anytime before Dec. 13 at 8 a.m.
If residents prefer, they can shop online and have donations shipped directly to Vienna Police Headquarters. For more information, call Ruth Rohr at (703) 255-6324.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.