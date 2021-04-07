[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law-enforcement agencies, the Vienna Police Department again will participate in a one-day initiative to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from area homes.
On April 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Vienna police will provide a collection site for old, expired, unused or unwanted medications.
Prescription medications, controlled or non-controlled substances, and over-the-counter drugs can be turned in anonymously at the collection point inside the Vienna Police Department’s temporary facility at 301 Center St., S., which formerly was Faith Baptist Church.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing it and disposing of it directly into the collection box. If an original container is used, people should consider removing any identifying information from the prescription label. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container to prevent leakage.
DEA will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices. DEA is not responsible for removing the batteries from the devices.
Vienna police will not accept intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes due to associated hazards. In addition, commercial businesses, pharmacies or other medical facilities may not use this event as a means to discard expired medications or medical waste.
