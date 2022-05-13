Vienna police welcome newest officer

The Vienna Police Department’s newest member, Officer Parker Stroh, graduated April 7 from the 80th session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
The graduation marks the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures. The six-month basic-recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction.
The Criminal Justice Academy trains new and veteran officers from Vienna, Herndon, Fairfax County police, the Sheriff’s Office and Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Stroh will be assigned a field-training instructor for the next 12 weeks.
During that period, the instructor will observe and guide the officer’s performance in officer safety, traffic enforcement, interaction with the public, report writing, investigations of crimes, vehicular accidents and many other aspects of law-enforcement duties.
