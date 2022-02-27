Vienna police officers responded Feb. 25 at 12:15 a.m. to the report of a large mass of bamboo blocking the southbound lane of Lawyers Road, N.W., near West Street, N.W.
The bamboo was being weighed down by ice and was thick enough to damage vehicles, police said. The bamboo’s location limited the visibility of oncoming traffic and caused safety concerns for drivers, police said.
Officers blocked the southbound lane of traffic while they cut and removed the bamboo from the roadway.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
