Vienna pulls ahead, wins health challenge

On behalf of Team Vienna, Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert on May 20 accepted the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge trophy on the steps of Vienna Town Hall.
The second annual challenge, a friendly competition between Vienna and the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax, encouraged residents to get moving and log their minutes of exercise.
Vienna’s 132 participants, ages 4 to 91, won this year’s challenge with a collective 238,437 exercise minutes (3,973.95 hours) from March 19 to May 7. Falls Church took second place and Fairfax third.
“Our community always rallies to a cause, and the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge was a great way to get the whole family involved to help achieve a collective goal and get some exercise at the same time,” Colbert said.
“I’m so proud of the way our community embraced this healthy, friendly competition,” she added. “Finishing first wasn’t easy, as both Falls Church and Fairfax also finished strong and were very worthy competitors.”
The challenge started in 2021 with a collaboration between the three communities to encourage people to get outside after being cooped up at home for more than a year because of the pandemic. The communities’ mayors rallied residents to choose activities they enjoy. Among the activities this year, participants walked, played pickleball and basketball, lifted weights and gardened.
“The best thing about this competition is that everyone who participates wins,” Colbert said. “Participants benefit from the exercise, and it brings communities together. There’s no downside to that.”
Falls Church won the inaugural competition and Mayor David Tarter on May 20 presented Colbert with the trophy, which will stay in Vienna until next year, when the town defends its title.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
