Planning is underway for the Vienna town government’s second annual Liberty Amendments Month celebration, with a deadline of April 1 for those who would like to hold sanctioned events during the period.
Liberty Amendments Month was first held last summer. Information is available at www.viennava.gov/liberty.
For information on proposing an event for the 2022 celebration, call Lily Widman at (703) 255-5738 or e-mail lily.widman@viennava.gov.
