Vienna ready to move forward with next phase of stream-restoration effort

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The second phase of the Bear Branch stream-restoration project is set to advance, following the Vienna Town Council’s Dec. 6 approval of a memorandum of understanding with Fairfax County. The Board of Supervisors also must give its assent.
As with other recent stream-restoration efforts within the town, Vienna will benefit from outside funding for the Bear Branch project. The Fairfax County government will cover $1,272,500 of the $2.52 million project’s cost and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will pick up the remaining $1,247,500.
The Vienna town government in November 2019 applied and received approval for a DEQ Stormwater Local Assistance Fund grant to conduct stream-restoration efforts along 2,300 linear feet of Bear Branch.
The project’s second phase is located in Southside Park and runs parallel to Walker Street, S.W., from Cottage Street, S.W., to Interstate 66. Vienna Public Works Department staff will lead and manage the initiative, which will take about 18 months from design work until construction is finished, said Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
