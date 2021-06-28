[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A resident living in the 400 block of Ridge Road, S.W., on June 22 at 10:30 a.m. received a message over social media that contained an image with compromising photos of the resident, Vienna police said.
The unknown sender then threatened to release the photos online unless paid, police said.
