A habitat-restoration event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Glyndon Park in Vienna.
Volunteers can help remove invasive species during the event, sponsored by the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department.
In addition, invasive-removal efforts are held at Glyndon Park on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and at Southside Park on Mondays (through February) from 10 a.m. to noon.
For information and to register, e-mail jeremy.edwards@viennava.gov.
