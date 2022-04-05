The Vienna town government has begun flushing water mains throughout the community, an effort designed to maintain a high standard of water quality and to ensure the more than 800 fire hydrants within the town’s borders are operating property.
Efforts began March 24, and the initiative will run through May 12 or until all mains have been flushed. Work takes place from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. For more about the initiative, see the Website at https://bit.ly/WaterMainFlushing.
